Delhi maintains ‘very poor’ air quality amid light rains

Delhi maintains ‘very poor’ air quality and witnessed light rain on Sunday as a relief. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The rainfall at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 4.3 mm, while the humidity level was 100 percent, said the weather office.

The overall air quality of the city was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 377, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 5.4 degree Celsius.