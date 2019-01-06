M G university postpones exams

The Mahatma Gandhi (MG) university has postponed examinations scheduled to be held on January 8, 9 in view of the national strike announced on those days. those days. The new dates will be announced later.
Related Articles
Messi or Ronaldo? Football Legend Pele Has the Answer
Oct 6, 2018, 11:22 pm IST
Bounty of Rs. 10 lakhs and Haj trip for the head of Shia Waqf Board President
Jan 15, 2018, 07:11 am IST
Militants Killed in Encounter between Security Forces and Terrorists
Nov 6, 2018, 07:31 am IST
Security measures tighten at hotels and lodges
Nov 22, 2017, 11:34 am IST
Post Your Comments