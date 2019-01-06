Sabarimala Women Entry: ‘Law of the land must be respected’, says The United Nation

The Sabarimala women entry and the violent protests that were organised by the right-wing outfits in the state has already attracted international attention. Many world media has given the news regarding this. And earlier UK and USA has asked their citizen to be cautious while travelling in the state. Now The international apex body of world nations – the UN- has officially given its response on the issue.

The United nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres has come forward with his response on Sabarimala woman entry and the violent protests that occurred in Kerala. His official spokesperson FarhanHaq has informed the UN chief’s response. As the violence still continues in Kerala the world’s apex body has revealed their official stand.

The Indian Supreme Court has given a verdict on the issue. So the issue must be resolved by Indian authorities. The UN holds that the law of the land must be followed by everybody. The UN stands for equal rights for all.

All citizen must follow and obey the law of the land. He also confirmed that the UN’s stand is applicable to all religion.