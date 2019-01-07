China Passes Law to Make Islam More Chinese in Nature

Islam is one of the five officially recognised religions in atheist China. But the nation has firmed up an outline to sinicise Islam by 2022 in an effort to redefine the practice of the religion and align the beliefs of Muslims with the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) policies and traditional Chinese culture.

“China passed a five-year plan to Sinicise Islam at a meeting on Saturday with representatives from China’s eight Islamic associations,” said a report in the Global Times.

“During the meeting, participants agreed to guide Islam to be compatible with socialism and implement measures to Sinicise the religion. This is China’s important act to explore ways of governing religion in modern countries,” the report said.

The move came after Chinese government officials met with representatives from eight Islamic associations.

Sinicisation of religion could be defined as an effort to mould religious beliefs and doctrine to bring them in line CPC’s objectives and the culture of the majority Han community.