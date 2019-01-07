Delhi High Court rejected the plea on ” The Accidental Prime Minister”

The plea seeking the ban on the trailer of the film” The Accidental Prime Minister” has rejected by the Delhi High court. The verdict was by Justice Vibhu. The plea, filed by Pooja Mahajan through her counsel Arun Maitri, said the trailer violated Section 416 of the Indian Penal Code as an impersonation of a living character or living persons is not permissible in law. The petitioner is a Delhi based fashion designer.

The film is based on a similarly titled the book by Sanjaya Baru, the former media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Actor Anupam Kher plays the role of Manmohan Singh and Akshay Khanna portrays Baru on the big screen.

Advocate Maitri said the film’s producers have not taken any consent from Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to perform their characters or perform their political life or to dress up in the same way as they had been doing in their normal life or copy their voice in any manner.