“Lose Weight or Lose your Job”: Pakistan Airline Warns Crew

Pakistan International Airlines has allegedly instructed “obese” employees of its cabin crew to lose weight in the first six months of 2019 or risk losing their jobs, according to reports.

Cabin crew with “excess weight” has to shed some kilos within six months or risk being grounded, in a bid to make them slimmer and smarter, the report said.

In it, airline bosses said they have decided to “gradually reduce waiver of 30 lbs. excess weight to zero lbs. in upcoming months for the cabin crew.”

“If any crew found above 30 lbs. from the desired weight after 31st Jan, 2019, will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI.”

The announcement was sent to 1,800 flight crew members by the general manager of flight service, Aamir Bashi, USA Today reports.

Around 100 people, just over 5% of the crew, would need to lose weight by July 1 to avoid grounding, Mashhood Tajwar, a PIA spokesman, told CNN.