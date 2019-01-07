Trump pushes for steel barrier along US-Mexico border

US President Donald Trump has offered to erect a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall along the US-Mexico border. He said that the steel barrier is a stronger and a less obtrusive option. Trump’s comments came in an effort to iron out differences with Democrats over the issue which has led to a partial government shutdown for a fortnight now.

Trump has argued that a physical barrier along the US-Mexico border is essential to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the US. Democratic legislators say the wall would not be a good deterrent to illegal immigration, and that investments should be made in technology to secure the border.

Trump is seeking 5.6 billion US dollar in Congressional funding for a wall, which is being opposed by the Democrats. Democrats, now in control of the House, have agreed to fund only 1.3 billion US dollars for border security. Trump has already threatened to impose national emergency if funds to build the wall are not cleared.