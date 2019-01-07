Two railway staff arrested for attempting to molest girl at railway station

Two railway staff were arrested for trying to assault a Malayali girl at a suburban railway station in Chennai.

The culprits were identified as booking clerk R Lokeshwaran (25) of Kolathur, and lift operator R Lucas (22). Another culprit in the incident, Sriram, a 21-year-old lift operator in the Velachery MRTS station, is on the run.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at around 9.30 in Taramani station when a 19-year-old Malayali college student was waiting at the Taramani MRTS station with her boyfriend for a train to Mylapore. As they were sitting at the station, two men – Lucas and Sriram approached them and said that couples are not supposed to spend time at the station. Threatening to inform the woman’s parents about the relationship, the duo allegedly demanded money from the woman.

While the woman and her friend argued with the men, they allegedly physically attacked the couple. They then dragged the woman’s friend to a room in the station and locked him up and took her to the booking counter on the first floor of the station on the pretext of seeking an explanation. The woman reportedly gave Rs 1,000 as fine to Lokesh, the booking clerk. When they reached the lift, Lucas allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and was joined by Lokesh and Sriram.

As the woman cried out for help, Saravanan, an employee at the Ariyalur District Collectorate tried to save her but was attacked by the accused, say reports.

Saravanan then contacted 1512, the Railway police helpline after which the GRP came and rescued the woman. While the police arrested Lokesh and Lucas, Sriram absconded.

The Egmore GRP have registered a case on all three men for attempt to rape and other charges.