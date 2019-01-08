Maharashtra to host 2nd edition of Khelo India Youth Games

Maharashtra is all set to host the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games which will officially begin tomorrow in Pune.

More than 9000 players from different states will participate in 18 different games at Khelo India Youth Games. It has already been announced that Youth Olympic Gold Medallist in shooting Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhari, as well as weight lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, will be among the cream of India’s youth sporting talent competing at these games.

Three 10-year-old athletes including footballer Pratima Kumar from Jharkhand, hockey player Laltlanchhungi from Mizoram and West Bengal’s 10m air rifle shooter Abhinav Shaw, will pick up their first experience of competing in a large-scale multi-discipline event.

Khelo India will be inaugurated tomorrow evening in presence of Union Minister for sports Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore.