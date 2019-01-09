India’s longest single-lane steel cable suspension bridge inaugurates Today

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated India’s longest 300-meter single-lane steel cable suspension bridge over Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district bordering China.

The suspension bridge – also known as Byorung bridge – was built at a cost of Rs 4,843 crore and funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources scheme.

It will reduce the distance from Yingkiong to Tuting town by almost 40 km. The earlier road length was 192 km.

Khandu said the newly inaugurated bridge will benefit about 20,000 people residing on both sides of the bank of Siang river and will also boost military preparedness.

Noting that good connectivity was the way forward for the state’s prosperity, the Chief Minister said the Centre had sanctioned 268 road projects worth Rs 3,800 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

He said for Upper Siang district’s two PMGSY projects had been sanctioned.

The projects are the 35 km road from Paling to Zido and the 30 km road from Zido to Bishing, he told the gathering.