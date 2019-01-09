Kashmiri IAS officer quits to contest Lok Sabha polls

After months of speculation, Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal is learnt to have finally resigned from the services to join politics.

Sources said the 2010 batch topper sought voluntary retirement Monday to join the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference. Faesal, 35, who comes from the Lolab valley in Kupwara, is believed to be eyeing the Baramulla constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“He applied for voluntary retirement the day before, but the process takes time since it has to be approved by the DoPT,” a source said.

Once his resignation is accepted, Faesal is expected to meet the National Conference leadership, including party chief Farooq Abdullah and son Omar.

“There will be a meeting between the NC leaders before his (Faesal) official induction into the party,” a senior party leader said.