NCP MP brings new bill in Parliament for the employees

Jan 9, 2019, 06:01 pm IST
New Delhi: A new bill introduced in the Parliament by the NCP MP highlighted the right to privacy of individuals. The bill also makes clear that there is no need to attend phone calls from the working institutions after the duty time. The bill was presented by NCP MP Supriya Sule.

‘The Right to Disconnect Bill’ will help the employees to reduce mental stress. The overtime work destroy their sleep. The new bill will defenetiley make a solution. The bill will be beneficial for the workers to interact freely with the surroundings. They can enjoy life which is far away from the digital world.

