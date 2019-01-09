Sensex ends 232 points higher; Nifty above 10,850

Continuing its rising spree for the fourth session, benchmark BSE Sensex ended at 36,213, showing a gain of 232 points. The gauge had gained by 467 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty also gained 53 points, to settle at 10,855.

Traders said investor sentiment got a boost after the World Bank projected India’s GDP growth at 7.3% in the fiscal year 2018-19, and 7.5% in the following two years, due to increasing consumption and investment.

The bank said India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the world.