Will cultivate more effective ties with India, China: Bangladesh

Newly appointed Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh would cultivate more effective ties with India and China, pursuing vigorous economic diplomacy.

Momen also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed him to intensify cooperation with neighbours on the basis of “solid partnership” and ensure that the foreign office acts as a partner of other ministries to draw more foreign investments in the country.

An economist by background, seventy-one-year-old Momen said in no time in the recent history, Bangladesh’s relations with India was so good and he will maintain it and rather take it to another level. Bangladesh’s ties with India last year grew steadily, with high-level visits from both sides.