Latest NewsIndiaInternational

Will cultivate more effective ties with India, China: Bangladesh

Jan 9, 2019, 12:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Newly appointed Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh would cultivate more effective ties with India and China, pursuing vigorous economic diplomacy.

Momen also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed him to intensify cooperation with neighbours on the basis of “solid partnership” and ensure that the foreign office acts as a partner of other ministries to draw more foreign investments in the country.

An economist by background, seventy-one-year-old Momen said in no time in the recent history, Bangladesh’s relations with India was so good and he will maintain it and rather take it to another level. Bangladesh’s ties with India last year grew steadily, with high-level visits from both sides.

Tags

Related Articles

commuter apps for Women's Day

Be on time for your Women’s Day plans with these handy apps

Mar 8, 2018, 08:13 am IST

#MeToo: Co-Actress of Sushant Singh Rajput Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

Oct 20, 2018, 08:41 am IST

This is What V.S Achuthanandan’s Former P.A Suresh Thinks About Young Women’s Entry into Sabarimala

Oct 26, 2018, 04:07 pm IST

Cyclone Ockhi : Centre releases first instalment of Rs 133 Crore for Kerala

Dec 27, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close