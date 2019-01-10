KeralaLatest News

For frst time in Kerala, the State Government give license to serve liquor in the ship

Jan 10, 2019
The Excise department has allowed a license to serve liquor in the ship. The excise department has given licence to Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation. The corporation has taken this license for their luxury cruise ship ‘Nefertiti’.

A license fee of Rs.50,000 has been paid by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation for this. The license is valid for one year.

The Excise department released a special order for this. The maiden liquor party in the ship will be held this Saturday.

Nefertiti the Egyptian themed luxury vessel has made its first trip last month.

