In Khelo India Youth game Maharashtra is now leading Medal tally with 5 Gold 3 Silver & 1 Bronze. Delhi in on Number two with 5 Gold 2 Silver & 2 Bronze Medal. Last Years Number one Haryana is on Number 3 as of now Today Zakhuma of Mizoram establish a new national record in weightlifting 61 kg category, in football under 17 girls of Kerala beat Himachal Pradesh 28 Nil in under 21 boys football Chandigarh hold Kerala 1-1.