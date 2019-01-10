players selected from Khelo India Games, to be given Rs 5 lakh scholarship

The Khelo India Youth Games 2019 kicked off in Pune on Wednesday. Addressing the meet, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said 1,000 players will be selected out of competitions in the current edition of Khelo India and they will be given Rs 5 lakh each per annum for the next 8 years for development of their sporting talent.

The Khelo India is now bigger and better in its second edition, after being re-christened Khelo India Youth Games, covering 18 different disciplines of which six are team sports.

The Games will provide an opportunity to both school and college-level athletes in 10 to 21 years age group.