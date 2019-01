Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for Kumbh Mela beginning at Prayagraj on January 15.

Chief minister also opened the ‘Akshay Vat’ darshan for the Kumbh pilgrims and also unveiled an idol of Goddess Saraswati at Saraswati Koop inside the fort.

He also thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making it possible after 450 years. Kumbh is the biggest religious and spiritual congregation on the earth.