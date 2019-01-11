Khelo India: Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on winning spree of medals

On the third day of the Khelo India sports event, host Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are in the quest of increasing their Medal tally. Today the gold medal tally is expected to go beyond 60 medals.

In weightlifting girls under 17 in 55 kg category, Shrishti from Utter Pradesh won Gold Model, Anai Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh won Silver and Bibari Boro from Assam won bronze. In girls Under 21 category S. Bindyarani from Manipur bagged Gold model, Gauri Pandey from Uttar Pradesh won silver and Saloni Singh from Uttar Pradesh won bronze. During the Day Shooting, trap qualifying matches will be held.

Swimming Under 17 and Under 21 both boys and girls group events are taking place. Meanwhile, Hockey group state matches are finishing their rounds today in Mumbai.