Sex Toy Wins Award For Robotic Innovation, But…

Lora DiCarlo’s first product, the Osé Robotic Massager, won the “honoree” designation in the robotics and drones category of the CES Innovation Awards, according to the company’s founder, Lora Haddock.

They had prepared to present its new product at CES this week alongside a plaque for winning one of the show’s Innovation Awards. But then unexpected things happened and the organizers behind CES revoked the award and the company’s ability to exhibit at the show. But the reasons the authorities gave is simply idiotic.

CES organizer the Consumer Technology Association, which granted the award, said it had included the device by mistake and could withdraw any immoral or obscene entry at any time.

In a statement to The Next Web, the CTA said: “The product does not fit into any of our existing product categories and should not have been accepted. We have apologized to the company for our mistake.”

But, in a statement on the Lora DiCarlo website, Ms. Haddock cites several examples of other female-oriented products included in the award category the vibrator was in.