Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation for ‘Kuchipudi’ bridge worth Rs 1,387 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for ‘Kuchipudi’ iconic bridge across the Krishna river connecting Amaravati and Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district on Saturday.

The bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,387 crore. It will also be developed as a major tourist attraction. Chandrababu also laid the foundation for a water treatment plant at Venkatayapalem village.

Chandrababu said with the proposed bridge, the western part of Krishna district will also witness rapid development as the distance between the region and Amaravati would be reduced. He said the iconic bridge would be named after Kuchipudi, the birthplace of world-famous Kuchipudi dance form.

He said the bridge would be constructed within 15-18 months. The main structure the tallest among any other bridges in the country will be in the traditional dance posture of Kuchipudi. The chief minister said the water treatment plant to be set up at a cost of Rs 747 crore will be completed within 12 months. The plant will supply uninterrupted potable water to the entire capital area.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Municipal administration P Narayana said the iconic bridge would be constructed as a six-lane road at a stretch of 3.2 km.

Later, speaking with media persons at his official residence, Naidu said that the fact-finding committee appointed by Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan said that the Centre owes Rs 75, 000 crores to Andhra Pradesh including the money for Polavaram and Rs 13,000 crore revenue deficit.

“The Centre has cut the funds that were supposed to come to AP by saying that we have been spending that money for welfare programmes,” Naidu said. He wondered why Pawan Kalyan is silent on the issue of funds to the state.