Tallest Vivekananda statue inaugurated in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das inaugurated a statue of late socio-religious leader Swami Vivekananda, at the Bada Talab or Ranchi Lake in the state capital.

Standing at an height of 33-feet, it is billed as the tallest state of Vivekananda in the world. The vicinity of the statue is being beautified, with the government expecting the site to become a prime tourist attraction in the city.

Before the statue’s inauguration, the Ramakrishna Mission — which promotes the teachings of Swami Vivekananda — performed a pooja at the sidelines of the lake.

The foundation stone of the statue was laid exactly two years ago, on January 12, 2016, by CM Raghubar Das. Although the other aspects of the project — including walkways connecting islands over the lake — are expected to be completed within the next couple of months, the government decided to unveil the statue today as the day marks the 156th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.