Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: President, Vice President and PM pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

In his message, President said, the ideals and vision of Swami Vivekananda continue to shape the minds of generations.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the Vice President said, ‘my tributes to one of the tallest sons of India, Swami Vivekananda, who was a spiritual teacher and an embodiment of Hindu culture on his birth anniversary, today.’ ‘Swami Vivekananda was a social reformer and was against religious dogmas. He believed in the uplift of humanity, irrespective of caste or creed and emphasized the importance of spiritualism for the survival and progress of mankind.

Remembering Vivekananda, PM Modi in a tweet said, Vivekananda’s belief in Yuwa Shakti was unwavering and he emphasized on the ideals of service and renunciation. The Prime Minister said the thoughts and ideals of Vivekananda inspire and energies crores of Indians, particularly the youth.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore said Swami Vivekananda’s thinking was way ahead of time. In a tweet, the Minister said, Vivekananda was and will always be India’s most inspirational youth icon. He saluted the legacy and wisdom of Swami and wished that the youth would emulate Swami’s focus and simplicity. The Minister also wished everyone on the occasion of National Youth Day.

In honour of Swami Vivekananda, who was a great scholar, monk and nation builder, today’s day is commemorated as National Youth Day.