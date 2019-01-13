Kaleeras which tells Priyanka Chopra’s love story: See Pics

Priyanka’s wedding stylist, Ami Patel took to Instagram to share the interesting kaleera story and revealed that this was perhaps the first time the wedding kaleeras were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details.

She wrote, “For the first time ever kaleeras that were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details by Mrinalini Chandra. From a Symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to PC to Cupid, to a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, to an engraved silhouette of both of them to Mr. Chip Potts – The couple’s favourite character from the beauty and the beast and many more. Each kaleera was a symbol of their love for each other.”