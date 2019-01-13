Latest Newscelebrities

Kaleeras which tells Priyanka Chopra’s love story: See Pics

Jan 13, 2019, 02:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka’s wedding stylist, Ami Patel took to Instagram to share the interesting kaleera story and revealed that this was perhaps the first time the wedding kaleeras were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details.

Image result for priyanka chopra's kaleeras
Third party image reference

She wrote, “For the first time ever kaleeras that were customised to tell a love story and planned with such amazing details by Mrinalini Chandra. From a Symbol from Greece where Nick proposed to PC to Cupid, to a cross and the Trishul from both their religions, to an engraved silhouette of both of them to Mr. Chip Potts – The couple’s favourite character from the beauty and the beast and many more. Each kaleera was a symbol of their love for each other.”

Tags

Related Articles

Sunny-leone-said-this-to-mother

Before stepping into the porn industry, Sunny Leone said this to her mother…!

May 13, 2018, 01:08 pm IST
mohanlal

These Kids From Australia are Huge MohanLal fans and Watch The Video They Created For the Actor

Jun 2, 2018, 11:57 pm IST

BJP Yuvamorcha protest turns violent Police use Water Cannon

Oct 11, 2018, 05:37 pm IST

IND vs WI: Maiden Test Century for Jadeja, India declare with a massive score

Oct 5, 2018, 02:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close