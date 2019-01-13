CinemaLatest News

Ratasan and 96 movies completed it's 100 days in theatres

Jan 13, 2019, 01:20 pm IST
96 movie and Ratasan

Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 is a classic masterpiece released in 2018 and brought critical acclamations for both the actors. And Vishnu Vishal starrer Ratsasan emerged as one of the top movies in IMDB ratings.

Now the recent reports say that both movies successfully completed its days in theatres.

