Replacement for Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul Announced

India will not be fielding Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul in Saturday’s ODI series-opener against Australia after Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji recommended a suspension pending inquiry for their controversial comments on women during a TV show.

The duo was sent back home and their suspension will continue until an inquiry takes place. Therefore, the selectors have named Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar as their replacements to fill the void that is created in the squad.

This is a golden opportunity for Vijay Shankar to prove that he is useful with both ball and the bat and can hope for a place in the World cup team.

Shubhman Gill is predicted to be a regular member of the Indian team soon and has been scoring tons of runs in the domestic cicuit.

Rahul has been not in great form and Gill can press for that number 4 slot in the team, with Karthick not performing consistently. However, it remains to be seen if these two players will get a chance to play in the eleven or not.