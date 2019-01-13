Things women must do in the morning for a healthy day

Believe it or not, looking and feeling better can be as easy as incorporating a few more of these habits. From exercising regularly to eating right – what you do with and put into your body as long been the focus when it comes to wellbeing.

Simple tricks you need to kick-start a healthy day:

Set an early alarm

Those who wake up by 7:00 am have a lower chance of being stressed, depressed, and obese.

Drink a big glass of water

Not only will drinking water help you rehydrate, a small study has found that drinking 500 ml of the stuff can boost your metabolism by 30 percent.

Plus, water makes up 50 to 80 percent of our body weight and every single cell, tissue and organ we’re composed of requires it to function. Consuming the right amount of water per day can boost energy, maintain brain function, regulate digestion and assist weight loss and maintenance.

Meditate

Practising meditation reduce stress, manage anxiety, increase productivity, help weight loss, motivate you to exercise and make you a nicer person.

Breakfast



Loading up on protein, for example, can help weight loss (and keep it off in the long run), reduce belly fat, boost your metabolism, and keep you feeling fuller for longer

Exercise

Exercise gives you endorphins; endorphins make you happy and happy people just don’t shoot their husbands