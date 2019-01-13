Video of Govt Doctor kissing nurse inside operation theater goes viral

A video of Madhya Pradesh Doctor kissing a nurse inside an operation theatre has gone viral. The Ujjain district hospital civil surgeon was removed from his position as the clip was shared widely on social media. The 49-year-old had to step down from his post for the “behaviour unbecoming of an officer”, Ujjain district collector Shashank Mishra on Sunday said.

Mishra was quoted as saying, “I have removed him from the post of the civil surgeon of the district hospital.” He said he has also sought an explanation from the senior doctor. He also said that the civil surgeon has been replaced with Dr PN Verma. Mishra further stated that he is awaiting a response from the doctor who has been on leave since the past two days. District Chief Medical and Health Officer (DCMHO) Dr Mohan Malviya said Divisional Commissioner is expected to order an enquiry into the incident.

According to report, the woman is a nurse at the district government hospital, and the operation theatre shown in the video is one on the hospital. Dr Malviya refused to comment if the clip was shot in the operation theatre or not. Local police denied receiving any complaints so far. The identity of the doctor or the nurse has not been revealed yet. It is not sure about the current position of the nurse at the hospital.