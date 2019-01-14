10% quota to EWS: Gujarat becomes first state to implement the law

Gujarat Government has announced that the benefits of 10% quota for Economically Weaker sections of general category in educational institutions and government jobs . This 10% quota for the economically weaker class from the general category will be over and above the existing 49% quota for SC, ST and OBC.

The eligibility of the new quota will be applicable only for which the announcement for jobs and admissions have been made but the process has not yet begun. In such cases, the ongoing process will be suspended for time being and fresh process will begin after incorporating the 10% additional quota.