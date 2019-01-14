Latest Newscelebrities

Emraan Hashmi says he is tired of kissing on screen and his lips swollen after kissing so many times

Jan 14, 2019, 03:32 pm IST
In a recent interview, Emraan revealed that he is tired of tag ‘serial kisser’.

Emraan says that he is tired of kissing on screen and he jokingly added that his lips have swollen after kissing so many times.

However, he also believes that the tag has benefitted him in many ways. He says that for actors it is common to be labelled by the audience.

On the working front, Emraan is gearing up for the release of his film Why Cheat India which is releasing next Friday, January 18 2019.

