Film Maker Lenin Rajendran passed away

Jan 14, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
Renowned Malayalam film director, scriptwriter and left intellectual Lenin Ranjendran passed away. He died at a private hospital in Chennai. He has undergone liver transplantation surgery and was under post-surgery treatment. He was aged 67. He is currently the chairman of KSFDC(Kerala State Film Development Corporation).

‘Venal’ released in 1981 was his first film. Kulam, Vachanam, Swathi Thirunal, Makara Manju, Meenamasathile Suryan, Puravrutham, Mazha, Daivathinte Vikruthikal, Anyar are his main films. He contested for Left Democratic Front in Ottappalam parliament constituency twice.

