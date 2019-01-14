Khelo India Youth Games: Abhinav Shaw becomes youngest gold medalist

A ten-year-old Abhinav Shaw became the youngest gold medallist at the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune. He got a gold medal in shooting. He teamed up with Mehuli Ghosh to help West Bengal win the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Delhi’s Devanshi Rana bagged gold in Under-21 girls 25m pistol event.

Shaw, a class six student, had to bide his time to get on the range and display his talent after not being among the 16 shooters chosen to compete in the individual events in either junior (under-21) and youth (under-17) categories. He was not about to let it go.

A shy lad, Shaw has taken rapid strides in the direction his father Rupesh and coach Joydeep Karmakar, who missed Olympic bronze in 2012, have chosen for him. It was clear that the Karmakar-trainees complemented one another well.