women cricket team faces shameful defeat

China’s women cricket team faced a shameful defeat. They were defeated by UAE in a Thailand Women’s T20 Smash tournament on Sunday. The team recorded the lowest total ever in Twenty20 Internationals.

UAE opted to bate and they registered a score of 203 for 3 which was their highest T20I total. Then the Chinese’s dismal showing lasted for just 48 minutes in which 10 overs were bowled. As many as six batswomen returned with ducks with the top score being four runs.

UAE’s Esha Oza and Chaya Mughal were in the opening. The 20-year-old Oza smashed her personal best of 82 off 62 balls. China’s bating row was bowled out for a paltry 14 and returned with an embarrassing 189-run defeat.