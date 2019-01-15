” I never worked for Russia” says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump declared that he has “never” worked on behalf of Russia after US media has published reports on his alleged ties to the Kremlin. “I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anybody,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s a disgrace that you even ask that question. It’s all a big fat hoax.”

Trump’s angry comments followed a New York Times report that the FBI investigated suspicions that Trump might be acting on Russia’s behalf after he sacked the bureau’s director in 2017. A separate Washington Post report said that Trump had also aroused concerns by going to unusual lengths to prevent even his close aides from knowing the contents of conversations he had during summits with President Vladimir Putin.

He said that the then-leaders of the FBI who decided to investigate him were “known scoundrels, I guess you could say dirty cops.” It is not clear what conclusions the FBI probe reached and what its status might be now.