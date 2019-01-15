Latest NewsIndia

People ‘loot’ Mayawati’s multi-layered birthday cake : Watch Video

Jan 15, 2019, 06:22 pm IST
On the occasion of 63rd birthday celebration of BSP chief Mayawati, an event was organised by the party works in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. A crowd of well-wishers gathered at the event to celebrate Mayawati’s birthday. A multi-layer cake was kept at a stage at the event. However, people looted the cake of the birthday celebration.

In a video, people attacked the cake and looted it from the stage. The video was shared by news agency ANI, on Tuesday in which people can be seen looting the cake. People started running with huge chunks of cake in their hands. While the organisers can be seen asking people to maintain calm but with no effect.

