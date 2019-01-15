Stephen Constantine steps out from Indian bench

Indian football team coach Stephen Constantine resigned from his post. He declared his decision just after the unfortunate defeat of the team to Bahrain. India lost to Bahrain in a crucial group match for 1 goal and thus crashed out of the AFC Asian Cup Football. ” I was with the team for last four years. I have sucessfully attained my aim. Iaimed at the team to qualify to Asian Cup, and it happened”, he said.

Constantine, joined the Indian camp after the English coach Vim Kowermans left the team in 2015. He also served as the coach of the team in 2002 to 2005. It was under his coaching that the team made improvements in FIFA ranking. India was in 173 position when Constantine took the position. Later india rose to 100 position.