Latest NewsAutomobile

Volkswagen fined Rs 171.34 crore by Green Tribunal Panel

Jan 15, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

A four-member committee set up by the National Green Tribunal has penalised German car manufacturer Volkswagen Rs 171.34 crore for contributing to air pollution in Delhi through excess nitrogen oxide emissions, report says.

Volkswagen is accused of flouting environmental norms by using a cheat device in its diesel cars that lowered vehicle emissions only during tests.

The committee, in its report, said Volkswagen cars released an estimated 48.678 tonnes of nitrogen oxide in 2016 in the city. Nitrogen oxide is a pollutant that is known to cause heart and lung diseases.

“Estimated cost of heath damage due to additional NOx [nitrogen oxide] emissions from the Volkswagen group vehicles is approximately Rs 171.34 crore using a metro city i.e. Delhi as a base,” the report said. “Further, the valuation is for Delhi city considering that the value of NOx is 435 tonnes is released in the city.”

The expert committee comprised Automotive Research Association of India Director Rashmi Urdhwareshe, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute chief scientist Dr Nitin Labhsetwar, Ministry of Heavy Industries Director Ramakant Singh, and Central Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Prashant Gargava.

The panel, which was set up in November on the instructions of the green panel, calculated the amount of penalty on the basis of the 3.27 lakh Volkswagen cars in India that had the cheat device.

Tags

Related Articles

Boyfriend rapes lover at birthday party; friends arrested

Feb 15, 2018, 08:57 am IST

JUST IN: Big fire outburst in Sharjah industrial area, smokes are still coming out

Nov 16, 2017, 03:44 pm IST

Thailand legalises medical cannabis and kratom

Dec 26, 2018, 08:38 am IST

UAE announces public holidays for National Day and Commemoration Day

Nov 17, 2017, 06:24 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close