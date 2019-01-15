Volkswagen fined Rs 171.34 crore by Green Tribunal Panel

A four-member committee set up by the National Green Tribunal has penalised German car manufacturer Volkswagen Rs 171.34 crore for contributing to air pollution in Delhi through excess nitrogen oxide emissions, report says.

Volkswagen is accused of flouting environmental norms by using a cheat device in its diesel cars that lowered vehicle emissions only during tests.

The committee, in its report, said Volkswagen cars released an estimated 48.678 tonnes of nitrogen oxide in 2016 in the city. Nitrogen oxide is a pollutant that is known to cause heart and lung diseases.

“Estimated cost of heath damage due to additional NOx [nitrogen oxide] emissions from the Volkswagen group vehicles is approximately Rs 171.34 crore using a metro city i.e. Delhi as a base,” the report said. “Further, the valuation is for Delhi city considering that the value of NOx is 435 tonnes is released in the city.”

The expert committee comprised Automotive Research Association of India Director Rashmi Urdhwareshe, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute chief scientist Dr Nitin Labhsetwar, Ministry of Heavy Industries Director Ramakant Singh, and Central Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Prashant Gargava.

The panel, which was set up in November on the instructions of the green panel, calculated the amount of penalty on the basis of the 3.27 lakh Volkswagen cars in India that had the cheat device.