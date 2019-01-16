Latest Newscelebrities

Celebrities who take #10YearChallenge on social media

Jan 16, 2019, 05:46 pm IST
The #10yearchallenge has taken over Bollywood. The latest viral challenge requires you to post a collage of two photos – one taken 10 years back and another photo taken in 2019.

Bollywood celebrities like  Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and many others have already shared their photographs on Twitter, Facebook and even on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh AISA Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

2009 to 2019, 10 years later, still staring at the sun . #10yearchallenge #staringatthesun #nomakeup #justsunshine

A post shared by Sarah Jane Dias (@sarahjanedias) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Aye hoodie hoodie hoodie, aye yaadon ki pudi ? #10YearChallenge Ps – look at that hair will ya ?

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik22) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ok so the #10yearchallenge has just made me weird, might need to rewind a bit..

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on

