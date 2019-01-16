Celebrities who take #10YearChallenge on social media

The #10yearchallenge has taken over Bollywood. The latest viral challenge requires you to post a collage of two photos – one taken 10 years back and another photo taken in 2019.
Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and many others have already shared their photographs on Twitter, Facebook and even on Instagram.
Aye hoodie hoodie hoodie, aye yaadon ki pudi ? #10YearChallenge Ps – look at that hair will ya ?
#10yearchallenge . . First photo shoot with @haiderkhanhaider My first attempt to make it to the movies. I used to roam around with a bunch of pics… Knocking doors … So cheers to everyone who is roaming around knocking doors .. I wish in the next 10 years we chase something bigger, something more spectacular! #lovemore
Ok so the #10yearchallenge has just made me weird, might need to rewind a bit..
