Govt approves proposal to extend 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to teachers

The union government has approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to teachers and other academic staff of the state government and government-aided degree level technical institutes. This will have additional Central government liability of over 1240 crore rupees. The Centre will reimburse 50 per cent of the total additional expenditure from 1st January 2016 to 31st March this year to be incurred by these institutes for payment of arrears.

The measure will directly benefit more than 29000 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded colleges and institutes. Besides, about three-and-a-half lakh teachers and academic staff of private institutes under the AICTE will also benefit.