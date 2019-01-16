Latest NewsIndia

Govt approves proposal to extend 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to teachers

Jan 16, 2019, 02:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The union government has approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to teachers and other academic staff of the state government and government-aided degree level technical institutes. This will have additional Central government liability of over 1240 crore rupees. The Centre will reimburse 50 per cent of the total additional expenditure from 1st January 2016 to 31st March this year to be incurred by these institutes for payment of arrears.

The measure will directly benefit more than 29000 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded colleges and institutes. Besides, about three-and-a-half lakh teachers and academic staff of private institutes under the AICTE will also benefit.

Tags

Related Articles

explosion

Gelatin sticks cause blast in site; panic among labourers

Jul 4, 2018, 10:18 am IST

UAE ministry bans meat products and eggs from Belgium

Jul 12, 2017, 10:26 pm IST

A Possibility Of Congress Mukt North Eastern States If MNF Comes To Power

Dec 11, 2018, 11:06 am IST
las vegas

Biggest Sexual Orgy to happen here. Do you know how many are attending ?

May 13, 2018, 07:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close