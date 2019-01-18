BCCI announces the schedule for the upcoming India-England series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) and England & Wales Cricket Board(ECB) jointly announced the schedule for the upcoming India-England women’s home series.

The Indian women cricket team will play England in a three-match ODI series in Mumbai as part of the ICC Women’s Championship. The first match in the series will be played on the 22nd of next month.

Mumbai will host all the ODI matches. The two teams will also face-off in a three-match T20 International series in Guwahati, starting March 4. Ahead of the series, England will play a warm-up game on February 18 in Mumbai