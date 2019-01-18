Kumbh Mela 2019 : President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Gandhian Resurgence Summit

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a three-day Gandhian Resurgence Summit at Parmarth Niketan camp at the ongoing Kumbh Mela on Thursday.

About 300 Gandhians from different parts of the country and organisations are participating in the Summit.

Speaking at the event, the President said that Kumbh is the biggest congregation of humanity of the world and this provides for a great platform to spread the messages of Cleanliness and eradication of untouchability as was practised by Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that this would be true homage to the Father of the Nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said about 2 crore 25 lakhs devotees have taken a holy dip during the two-day Makar Sankranti. Addressing the summit, he congratulated the Mela officials for their efforts and arrangements for the first Shahi Snan.