Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : BJP shares #5YearChallenge on Twitter – See Pics

Jan 18, 2019, 01:58 pm IST
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shared the raging trend by showing its accomplishments ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling party is using #5YearChallenge to contrast its development with that of Indian National Congress-led government.

The BJP has claimed that the 13 kilometres Kollam bypass project in Kerala was delayed for 43 years, but the project was completed by the Modi government in just four years.

In another tweet, BJP shows visuals which claim that Affordable Healthcare was just a thought in Congress government. But in 2018, healthcare became affordable with centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

On the ongoing Prayagraj Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has highlighted how the party has massively increased the budget for the religious gathering.”Here is our #5YearChallenge. In 2013, only Rs. 1,300 crore was allocated for Kumbh. In 2019, Rs. 4,200 crore budget provided for Kumbh 2019,” the BJP tweeted., …

 

In another tweet, BJP claimed that till 2013, 50 per cent of the households in the country had bank accounts but after the BJP came to power almost all households in the country has bank accounts.

Another tweet posted by Union minister Piyush Goyal said, “The long overdue completion of a crucial project like the Bogibeel Bridge, along with transformational policies like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana symbolise the 360-degree makeover India has seen since 2014.”

 

 

