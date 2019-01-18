Maharashtra consolidated its top position In Khelo India youth games taking their tally to 195 including 75 Gold 56 Silver and 64 Bronze. Number 2 Delhi is now way behind with 124 Medals including 47 Gold, 32 Silver and 45 Bronze.

Haryana took its total number of Medals to 143 but continues to be on number 3 with 46 Gold 44 Silver and 53 Bronze.

Harayana and Maharashtra Boxers dominated Boxing rings of Khelo India Games Today. Haryana bagged 8 Gold Medals followed by Maharashtra 5, Manipur 2, Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh one each.

In Tennis, Maharashtra bagged 2 Gold Medals, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, bagged one each.