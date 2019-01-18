Latest NewsIndia

NDA government has decided to link MGNREGA to agriculture, says Kisan Morcha leader

Jan 18, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh Mast said the NDA government has decided to link MGNREGA to agriculture. He said this will reduce the cost of agriculture and also provide employment.

Mast said after independence, the Modi government is the first government to approve 52% of the country’s budget for plans relating to the development of villages, agriculture, and farmers.

National session of the BJP Kisan Morcha will be held on 23 and 24 of next month in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman sells handmade toys to save her cat

Sep 11, 2017, 10:41 pm IST

Malegaon blast case: accused let out due to parity

Sep 26, 2017, 04:11 pm IST

Prakash Raj lands himself in trouble again

Feb 3, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
filmmaker Tapkir

Famous filmmaker found dead: Posted Suicide note on Facebook

May 15, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close