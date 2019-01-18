NDA government has decided to link MGNREGA to agriculture, says Kisan Morcha leader

BJP Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh Mast said the NDA government has decided to link MGNREGA to agriculture. He said this will reduce the cost of agriculture and also provide employment.

Mast said after independence, the Modi government is the first government to approve 52% of the country’s budget for plans relating to the development of villages, agriculture, and farmers.

National session of the BJP Kisan Morcha will be held on 23 and 24 of next month in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.