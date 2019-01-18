Latest NewsIndia

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Aqua Line

Jan 18, 2019, 06:38 am IST
The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail line will be “likely” inaugurated on January 25 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday.

The rail corridor also known as the Aqua Line would run between Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.7 km.

There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

“The Noida-Greater Noida metro line’s inauguration will held most likely on January 25 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

He said the inaugural event would be held at the Depot Station from where the chief minister would take a ride on the new metro up to Sector 142 station.

