Punjab Government will give Government Job to all Medal winners from Punjab in Khelo India Youth Games. This was announced by Sports Minister of Punjab Rana Gurmit Singh Sondhi in Pune y.

Sondhi said that players participating in Khelo India may get the opportunity for further training and sports scholarship but there is a need for 5% Government Jobs reserved for sports person. Punjab is the first state to offer jobs to Khelo India Medal winners.