Khelo India Youth Games to conclude in Pune today

Khelo India Youth Games will conclude in Pune today. Maharashtra is still leading the Medal tally with 83 Gold, 60 Silver and 79 Bronze. Harayana occupies the second position with 170 Medals, including 59 Gold, 54 Silver, and 57 Bronze. Delhi is on number 3 with 133 Medals including 47 Gold, 36 Silver, and 50 Bronze.