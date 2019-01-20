Latest NewsIndiaSports

Khelo India Youth Games to conclude in Pune today

Jan 20, 2019, 02:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Khelo India Youth Games will conclude in Pune today. Maharashtra is still leading the Medal tally with 83 Gold, 60 Silver and 79 Bronze. Harayana occupies the second position with 170 Medals, including 59 Gold, 54 Silver, and 57 Bronze. Delhi is on number 3 with 133 Medals including 47 Gold, 36 Silver, and 50 Bronze.

Tags

Related Articles

PM and other pay tribute to India’s first Home Minister

Dec 15, 2017, 11:27 am IST

This smartphone system can identify fake products

Aug 14, 2017, 02:14 pm IST

Amul trolled Shashi Tharoor over `Rodomontade’: Tharoor also replied in an equal witty way

Dec 16, 2017, 07:19 pm IST
ISIS

Afghanistan Deports Kerala Man With ISIS Links

Sep 20, 2018, 06:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close