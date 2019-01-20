Pipeline explosion kills 66

In Mexico, at least 66 people were killed and 76 were injured when a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded in central Hidalgo state.

Governor of the state, Omar Fayad said the pipeline apparently exploded hours after thieves drilled an illegal tap into the pipeline. The tragedy comes as President Lopez Obrador has pressed implementation of his national fuel theft prevention plan.

The government has shut off key pipelines until they can be fully secured and has deployed the army to guard production facilities.