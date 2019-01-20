Latest NewsIndia

State government ordered to stop liquor sales after 8 pm

Jan 20, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Rajasthan government ordered to stop the sales of liquor after 8 p.m. The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a order to stop   the sale of liquor after 8 p.m at all shops in the state.

“Those caught selling liquor after 8 p.m should be penalised; their shops should be sealed and licence should be cancelled,” he ordered to the Excise Department officials. He also ordered the officials to stop illegal transportation of liquor in the state.

It was also revealed in the meeting that many shopkeepers are charging a  higher amount than the Maximum Selling Price (MSP) quoted on bottles. Gehlot directed to take strict actions against them as well.

