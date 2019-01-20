Team India arrives in New Zealand for the upcoming series

After a historic double against Australia, Team India on Sunday arrived at the Auckland Airport for the upcoming five-match ODI and three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting from January 23 onwards. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who arrived with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma received a massive ovation from the fans at the airport, while the Man of the Series in the ODI series against Australia – MS Dhoni – got the best of applauds from the awaiting fans at the Auckland Airport.

Other star cricketers like Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik were also center to some of the best reactions from the fans at the airport. The preparations for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 is on a high and the Men in Blue are getting into the groove just like the other participating teams in the mega event.